‘She couldn’t breathe’: Mother says drug-laced gummies made her daughter sick at school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A mother in DeKalb County is warning parents after her daughter and three other students were drugged with THC gummies at Stephenson Middle School this week.

Madison Tate said her daughter was hospitalized after consuming a gummy laced with THC, a compound found in marijuana.

The incident occurred in a classroom at Stephenson Middle School near Stone Mountain, leading to two students being hospitalized and two others sent home.

“All because she took a piece of candy from her friend,” Tate told Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco.

Tate described the frightening experience, noting her daughter’s heart rate reached 155.

“I received a call from my daughter because she was crying and panicking, saying she couldn’t breathe,” Tate said.

Georgia Poison Center Director Dr. Gaylord Lopez warned that a growing number of children are mistaking drugs for candy, leading to serious health emergencies.

“On our side, the kids are sicker and having symptoms like losing consciousness,” Lopez said.

Medical records confirmed Tate’s daughter tested positive for THC, and police are investigating the gummies to determine if any other substances were involved.

DeKalb County Schools issued a statement urging parents to discuss the importance of using good judgment before consuming anything at school.

“It’s time -- talk to your kids about the importance of using good judgment before eating anything,” the district advised.

As the investigation continues, Tate is urging parents to have conversations with their children about the dangers of accepting food from friends.

“Don’t take it lightly,” she cautioned.

