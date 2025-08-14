‘Nightmare’: New homeowners face liens on their homes after contractors not paid by builder

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Homeowners in Newton County are facing a financial nightmare as they discover liens on their newly purchased homes, placed by contractors who claim they were not paid for their work.

The liens, known as mechanic’s liens, have left some homeowners not only worried but also facing foreclosure notices on properties they thought were secure.

These liens were filed by contractors who installed blinds, floors and electrical systems but were allegedly not compensated by the builder, Riz Communities.

Development liens “If he can’t pay the people who actually work for him, what is he going to do to my family and me?" homeowner Rachel Bradford said. (Source: WSBTV)

“A nightmare, an absolute nightmare,” said Rachel Bradford, a homeowner affected by the liens. “If he can’t pay the people who actually work for him, what is he going to do to my family and me? How is he going to screw us over?”

Other homeowners told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln they’re also dealing with liens — some were even hit with foreclosure notices.

Lincoln and her photographer went by the office listed for Riz Communities. No one would let them inside, even after waiting 10 minutes.

Sohail Choudh, the owner of Riz Communities, eventually spoke to me through the doorbell system, saying he was aware of the liens and had paid them off.

“When we closed on the property, there was an internal issue with a few of our vendors. We have taken care of that, and we called those homeowners and told them to give us 14 to 21 days,” he said.

However, Bradford disputes this claim: “No, he didn’t even say that to me, and I don’t believe it.”

Adding to the homeowners’ distress, Bradford revealed that over $200,000 of her money is still tied up in escrow.

“That’s all the money I have,” she said.

She claims the builder pressured her to move in at a reduced rate without title insurance and before signing closing documents. Now she’s asking the closing attorney to terminate the escrow agreement.

Lincoln also went by the closing attorney, Wessel and Gerber. Homeowners say the builder required them to use this firm. The law office told me it can’t comment on the liens.

“Why did he even reduce the price of the house in the first place? Why? Because there’s liens on it, and he wants to get rid of it,” Bradford said.

Real estate attorney Erin Glynn says the situation is a warning for buyers.

“If you’re ever getting pushback when you request information, that’s a major red flag,” Glynn said. “Never move in without an occupancy permit or title insurance, and sign up for the state’s filing alert system.”

Earlier this month, national title underwriter Williston Financial Group flagged Choudry and more than 30 entities linked to him, alerting real estate agents to use caution when closing deals.

