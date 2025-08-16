Woman stomped on after man fires gunshot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who they say attacked a woman earlier this month.
Officers were called to Fairlie Street NW and Marietta Street NW on Aug. 7 to reports of a dispute.
The person who called 911 said a man pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air before hitting a woman in the face and stomping on her.
The suspect is identified only as “BayBay.”
There is no word on how severe the woman’s injuries were.
Police are asking for information on “BayBay” and where he may be.
Anyone who knows who he is or his whereabouts can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where they can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
