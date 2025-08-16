Woman stomped on after man fires gunshot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man who they say attacked a woman earlier this month.

Officers were called to Fairlie Street NW and Marietta Street NW on Aug. 7 to reports of a dispute.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The person who called 911 said a man pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air before hitting a woman in the face and stomping on her.

The suspect is identified only as “BayBay.”

There is no word on how severe the woman’s injuries were.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police are asking for information on “BayBay” and where he may be.

Anyone who knows who he is or his whereabouts can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 where they can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group