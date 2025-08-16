4-year-old girl dies after accidental drowning

ATLANTA — A 4-year-old has died after being rushed to the hospital after drowning on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on Memorial Drive SE near Spence Avenue SE just before 2:45 p.m.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter is on the scene and sees police tape blocking off a portion of a home’s backyard and what appears to be a pool.

Police say the child died from her injuries.

Investigators say it appears to have been accidental.

There is no word on what led up to the drowning.

