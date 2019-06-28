Officer accused of choking ex-NFL player during arrest indicted on multiple charges

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a fired Henry County police officer was indicted after a December 2017 incident involving a former NFL player.
Officer David Rose turned himself in Thursday and was released on a $21,000 bond.
Former NFL player Desmond Marrow said Rose violently slammed on his head and choked him.
