Officer accused of choking ex-NFL player during arrest indicted on multiple charges

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a fired Henry County police officer was indicted after a December 2017 incident involving a former NFL player.

    Officer David Rose turned himself in Thursday and was released on a $21,000 bond.

    Former NFL player Desmond Marrow said Rose violently slammed on his head and choked him.

