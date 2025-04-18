Bounty hunter among two killed at Stockbridge apartment complex

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The Stockbridge Police Department has released more information about a double-deadly shooting at an apartment complex.

Police said they were called out to the Southwinds Point Apartments along Evergreen Way around Noon for reports of gunfire.

When they got to the apartment building, they found the body of a man who had been shot to death outside.

Officers noticed a blood trail that led up to one of the apartments. When investigators went inside, they found another man who had been shot to death in one of the back bedrooms.

Police said one of the men killed was a bounty hunter serving a warrant, and the other lived in the apartment.

Officers are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Stockbridge police or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

