2 dead after shooting at Stockbridge apartment complex, police say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Two people are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Stockbridge police say they were called to the Southwinds Point apartments on Evergreen Way off of North Henry Blvd.

Investigators confirmed two people are dead, but did not identify them.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting.

There is no word on possible suspects.

