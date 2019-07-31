Big changes: 2 new schools open for thousands of Henry County students this year

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of students will be going to new schools this year in Henry County.
Children who went to Henry County Middle and High Schools will now be going to McDonough Middle and High schools Thursday.
The new schools will have dozens of new classrooms and other facilities for students and staff. Also, school officials said there will be new security measures to keep students safe.
