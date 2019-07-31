  • Big changes: 2 new schools open for thousands of Henry County students this year

    By: Darryn Moore

    Updated:

    HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of students will be going to new schools this year in Henry County. 

    Children who went to Henry County Middle and High Schools will now be going to McDonough Middle and High schools Thursday.

    [SPECIAL SECTION: Back 2 School]

    The new schools will have dozens of new classrooms and other facilities for students and staff. Also, school officials said there will be new security measures to keep students safe. 

    ON CHANNEL 2 ACTION NEWS THIS MORNING: We’re talking to the superintendent about the new features students will see on Thursday. 

    [FULL LIST: Metro Atlanta Back 2 School Start Dates 2019]

    RELATED BACK 2 SCHOOL STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories