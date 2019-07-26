Back 2 School in July? First school district heads back today

COMMERCE, Ga. - It’s hard to believe – but the first school district in our area is going back to school Friday morning (and yes, it is still July).
Hundreds of students at Commerce City schools are headed into their classrooms this morning, kicking off the beginning of a busy several weeks as metro Atlanta schools begin a new school year.
There are four schools in Commerce, including middle and high schools, with enrollment of around 1,800 students.
Since classes start early this year, students will have more time off throughout the year – one week for Thanksgiving, fall and spring breaks and two weeks off for Christmas.
Rockdale County is the next district to head back, with students returning to the classroom on Monday.
