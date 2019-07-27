HAPPENING NOW: Help 'Stuff the Bus' for students in need with supplies donations

Every year we ask for your help to send homeless children and kids living in group homes back to school. And each year, you bring the supplies that help put a smile on a child's face.
Channel 2 Action News is collecting school supplies Saturday for thousands of Georgia students in need with our annual "Stuff the Bus" event.
Your donations will help keep them going throughout the school year.
Check out the amazing generosity we have seen at our seven locations so far. Come out and visit until 2 p.m. to drop off supplies.
WSB-TV, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta
American Signature Furniture, 840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw
Delta Community Credit Union/Kroger, 6766 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
The following Kroger locations:
- 2875 N Decatur Rd, Decatur
- 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth
- 3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta
- 5664 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City
We 👀 @BMonahanWSB, @SophiaWSB and @NicoleCarrWSB!!!— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 27, 2019
Come on over to #StuffTheBus at the WSB-TV studio and you never know who you might run into!!! https://t.co/UpVt9s1WmD pic.twitter.com/fXJZ2FMZMH
How inspiring! @InvitationHomes just dropped off 40 backpacks STUFFED with school supplies! At our #stuffthebus location in Cobb County at American Signature Furniture on Barrett Parkway 🚌 🎒 pic.twitter.com/U7NdUxDSdz— WSB Community (@WSBTVcommunity) July 27, 2019
We're out here at the Decatur Kroger, stuffing the bus for Back2School!— Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 27, 2019
Please stop by and drop off school supplies!#StuffTheBus @wsbtv @KHollowayWSB @carolsbargeWSB @ShelithaWSB @Photogfred pic.twitter.com/d1ISXEw4Yv
Awesome!!! This family is dedicated to #StuffTheBus!!! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UNmwV0sPbq— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 27, 2019
Wonderful folks stuffin’ the bus! Outside Kroger and Delta Credit on Hickory Flat in Canton! pic.twitter.com/JKdnTGWY42— Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 27, 2019
School supplies coming in now! 🍎📚🚌 A+ for #StuffTheBus in Cobb!!! https://t.co/Mgi7eBoc23 @wsbtv @WSBTVcommunity @ChrisJoseWSB @JustinWilfonWSB pic.twitter.com/w7xjj0rkQX— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) July 27, 2019
🎒x 💯!!!! 3 days ago, I told my friend @ScottyATL about @wsbtv #StuffTheBus. He just called me to say he’ll be dropping off 100+ backpacks for students in need today! I’m blown away by the generosity of our community! @ProducerLadyWSB @WSBTVcommunity #Back2School pic.twitter.com/b8OFCtivWr— Nicole Emmett (@Nicole_Emmett) July 27, 2019
Join me Saturday and help #StuffTheBus! Donate school supplies at any of these locations: https://t.co/hnO4OdXgY9 pic.twitter.com/rG4or2wAH5— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 27, 2019
The @wsbtv fam is together for our annual #StufftheBus event. Awesome volunteers here at our studio. Come see us! pic.twitter.com/2wcTv3esGf— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2019
We’re putting the kids to work at #StuffTheBus at @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Vnn2i6Y0U9— George Marshalek (@MarshalekWSB) July 27, 2019
