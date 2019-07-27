0 HAPPENING NOW: Help 'Stuff the Bus' for students in need with supplies donations

Every year we ask for your help to send homeless children and kids living in group homes back to school. And each year, you bring the supplies that help put a smile on a child's face.

Channel 2 Action News is collecting school supplies Saturday for thousands of Georgia students in need with our annual "Stuff the Bus" event.

Your donations will help keep them going throughout the school year.

Check out the amazing generosity we have seen at our seven locations so far. Come out and visit until 2 p.m. to drop off supplies.

WSB-TV, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

American Signature Furniture, 840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw

Delta Community Credit Union/Kroger, 6766 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

The following Kroger locations:

2875 N Decatur Rd, Decatur

6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth

3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta

5664 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City

How inspiring! @InvitationHomes just dropped off 40 backpacks STUFFED with school supplies! At our #stuffthebus location in Cobb County at American Signature Furniture on Barrett Parkway 🚌 🎒 pic.twitter.com/U7NdUxDSdz — WSB Community (@WSBTVcommunity) July 27, 2019

Awesome!!! This family is dedicated to #StuffTheBus!!! Thank you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/UNmwV0sPbq — Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) July 27, 2019

Wonderful folks stuffin’ the bus! Outside Kroger and Delta Credit on Hickory Flat in Canton! pic.twitter.com/JKdnTGWY42 — Berndt Petersen (@BPetersenWSB) July 27, 2019

🎒x 💯!!!! 3 days ago, I told my friend @ScottyATL about @wsbtv #StuffTheBus. He just called me to say he’ll be dropping off 100+ backpacks for students in need today! I’m blown away by the generosity of our community! @ProducerLadyWSB @WSBTVcommunity #Back2School pic.twitter.com/b8OFCtivWr — Nicole Emmett (@Nicole_Emmett) July 27, 2019

Join me Saturday and help #StuffTheBus! Donate school supplies at any of these locations: https://t.co/hnO4OdXgY9 pic.twitter.com/rG4or2wAH5 — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) July 27, 2019

The @wsbtv fam is together for our annual #StufftheBus event. Awesome volunteers here at our studio. Come see us! pic.twitter.com/2wcTv3esGf — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) July 27, 2019

