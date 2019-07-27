  • HAPPENING NOW: Help 'Stuff the Bus' for students in need with supplies donations

    Every year we ask for your help to send homeless children and kids living in group homes back to school. And each year, you bring the supplies that help put a smile on a child's face. 

    Channel 2 Action News is collecting school supplies Saturday for thousands of Georgia students in need  with our annual "Stuff the Bus" event.

    Your donations will help keep them going throughout the school year. 

    Check out the amazing generosity we have seen at our seven locations so far. Come out and visit until 2 p.m. to drop off supplies.

    WSB-TV, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta 

    American Signature Furniture, 840 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw

    Delta Community Credit Union/Kroger, 6766 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

    The following Kroger locations:

    • 2875 N Decatur Rd, Decatur
    • 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth
    • 3425 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta
    • 5664 Jonesboro Rd, Lake City

