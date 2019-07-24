Want to help Stuff the Bus? Here's what we need:

ATLANTA - Help WSB-TV and Children’s Restoration Network prepare homeless children and kids in group homes for the school year. Joins us for Stuff the Bus on July 27 by donating new backpacks and school supplies at these locations across metro Atlanta from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Suggested donations:
- NEW book bags (especially for middle & high school)
- Wide and college-ruled paper
- Spiral notebooks
- 3 ring binders
- Two pocket folders
- Calculators
- Pens
- Markers
- Rulers
- Crayons
