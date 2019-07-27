Parents and students get first look at new $85M high school

BUFORD, Ga. - Students and parents got a first look inside a new $85 million high school in Gwinnett County on Saturday.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings was there as officials opened the door for a sneak peek at Buford High School.
The new school is a massive, three-building complex that looks more like a small university campus than a high school. The campus includes two gyms, a theater and nearly 100 classrooms.
We're getting reactions to the new school from parents and students, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES
- Man belts out "Lion King" song and donkey joins in for hilarious duet
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter multiple times, lying about it
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}