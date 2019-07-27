Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter, lying about it

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A mother accused of stabbing her 3-year-old daughter and lying about it is now behind bars in Clayton County.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Department said they arrested Brittney Jackson late Friday night in southwest Atlanta.
Jackson is accused of stabbing the child multiple times Tuesday at an apartment on Gardenwalk Boulevard.
The mother originally told police that two men had entered the apartment with guns looking for the child’s father and stabbed her multiple times, according to the sheriff's department.
Investigators said something did not feel right with Jackson's story and that it conflicted with her 911 call.
An arrest warrant for issued for Jackson, who never showed up for an interview with Department of Family and Children Services.
Jackson is currently booked at the Clayton County jail.
