Help pick the name for the new Columbus Clingstone mascot

COLUMBUS, Ga. — You can play a role in selecting the next name of the Braves’ AA affiliate’s mascot!

The Mississippi Braves are moving to Columbus, Georgia before the baseball season starts next spring.

The team announced in September that it is rebranding as the Columbus Clingstones, named after one of the two categories of peaches. With the rebrand, the team now wants help picking a mascot name.

The finalists are as follows:

Fuzzy

Pit

Stoney

Cobbler

The contest runs through Nov. 18.

Click here if you would like to vote for one of these names.

