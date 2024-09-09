Peachy keen: Braves AA team unveils new name, logo ahead of move to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Mississippi Braves are moving to Columbus, Georgia after the season ends and with a new city comes a new name and logo.

The team announced on Friday they are rebranding as the Columbus Clingstones, named after one of the two categories of peaches.

“Not only is the clingstone cute and tasty, it’s also very stubborn as it clings to the pit of the peach,” general manager Pete Laven told MiLB.com. “Much like our ballclub’s going to cling to the community here in Columbus.”

Dan Simon and his studio designed the new logo for Columbus. Of course, the Columbus Clingstones uniforms and logos feature a peach color scheme, which Laven says sets the organization apart from others in professional sports.

“I don’t think anybody’s done [a uniform] in full peach,” he told MiLB.com. “I think we’ll be the first.”

Ladies and gentleman, boys and girls, introducing your new Braves Double-A Affiliate! Posted by Columbus GA Baseball on Friday, September 6, 2024

Back in 2021, the Braves sold the AAA Gwinnett Stripers, AA Mississippi Braves, High A level Rome Emperors and Single-A Augusta Green Jackets to a holding company that helps run these teams.

In January, Diamond Baseball Holdings announced the AA Braves would be moving to Columbus and play at Synovus Park.

The Clingstones will begin the 2025 season on the road before hosting their first home game on April 15, 2025. Tickets will go on sale at a later date.

