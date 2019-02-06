0 Health care, infrastructure and national security to be highlighted in State of the Union

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will give his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, one week after he originally was invited to deliver it but didn't because of the longest-ever government shutdown.

[READ: Everything you need to know about the 2019 State of the Union]

The president, according to a senior White House official, is expected to discuss immigration in his speech along with other topics seen as key parts of his agenda: middle-class American workers, improving infrastructure, lowering the cost of health care and prescription drugs, and national security.

Watch the State of the Union LIVE on Channel 2 starting at 9 p.m. followed by the Democratic response. We'll have complete coverage of the speeches, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

The White House classified this year's speech as "visionary" -- looking toward the future and presenting a "common-sense path forward" with a "very American and can-do optimistic approach." It's also going to be long, according to a White House official, following in the footsteps of last year's 80-minute speech.

[READ: State of the Union 2019: Who are the special guests?]

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, the first African-American woman to be nominated for governor by a major political party, will add another historic first to the list attached to her name when she delivers the State of the Union response on behalf of Democrats.

Abrams will be the first African-American woman to give the speech responding to the presidential address, according to all archival research on the speech from both the House and Senate historian offices.

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

9:08 p.m.: President Trump stresses a message of unity at the beginning of his speech.

The president is talking about achieving historic breakthroughs for "all Americans." He said Washington should govern not as two parties but as one nation. — Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) February 6, 2019

9:03 p.m.: President Trump enters the House floor.

President Trump now making his way through to the Speaker's rostrum pic.twitter.com/jGufObaHcT — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 6, 2019

8:58 p.m.: First Lady Melania Trump has entered the gallery.

Applause in the House chamber as the First Lady arrives pic.twitter.com/oot6eUnx9H — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 6, 2019

8:56 p.m.: Several justices of the Supreme Court have just entered the gallery.

Four members of the US Supreme Court are here tonight. Chief Justice Roberts, along with Justices Kagan, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/dtE3L0D4QX — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 6, 2019

8:49 p.m.: Energy Secretary Rick Perry is the "designated survivor" for this year's State of the Union.

JUST IN: Energy Secretary Rick Perry is tonight's "designated survivor" as Pres. Trump delivers his #SOTU address. https://t.co/eUegxGwvtP pic.twitter.com/yvD0moabZz — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.