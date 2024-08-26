Hank Aaron rookie jersey sold for $2.1 million while auction company, Braves battle in court

DALLAS — An auction company sold several Hank Aaron memorabilia items over the weekend while it has an ongoing court battle with the Atlanta Braves over other items.

Heritage Auctions announced earlier this month they planned to auction off Aaron game-used bats, jerseys and baseball cards. The company also said it would auction off the home plate and bases from the night Aaron hit his record-breaking 715th career home run.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

However, the Braves sent a cease-and-desist letter questioning the bases and plate’s authenticity. Heritage Auction delayed the sale of the 715 bases to investigate, but said the other items are valid. They ended up filing a lawsuit against the Braves.

During the auction, the following items sold:

1954 Hank Aaron Game Worn & Signed Milwaukee Braves Rookie Jersey: $2.1 million

1954 Hank Aaron Game Worn Atlanta Braves Jersey: $138,000

1973-75 Hank Aaron Game Used & Signed Bat: $36,000

1973-75 Hank Aaron Game Used & Signed Bat: $12,600

1954 Topps Hank Aaron Rookie #128 Mint 9: $384,000

Signed 1954 Topps Hank Aaron Rookie Card #124 PSA EX-MT 6 A: $16,800

1954 Topps Hank Aaron #128 PSA NM 7: $16,200

1974 Hank Aaron game-worn Braves cap: $9,000

Meanwhile, the dispute over the 715 bases will head to court.

In response to the lawsuit, an Atlanta Braves spokesperson said they “intend to vigorously defend the ownership of our property in a court of law,” and will not issue further statements.

Heritage Auction said they will not release any further statements.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

How much could Hank Aaron rookie jersey fetch at auction? Hint: It’s in the millions

©2024 Cox Media Group