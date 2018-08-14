SWAT standoff underway in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - News Chopper 2 is over what appears to be a SWAT situation with a heavy police presence in Hall County.
Hall County Fire confirmed they are at a scene on Stephens Rd. and Waverly Way but have not released any details.
We're working to learn more details for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Oakwood Police and Hall County Sheriff Deputies have Stephens Rd closed b/t McEver Rd and Southern Trace Drive. Looks like a SWAT vehicle out here. @wsbtv @WSBTVNewsdesk working to get more information. pic.twitter.com/3mmFzb9t5s— Jason Durden (@JasonDurdenWSB) August 14, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: K-9 takes down man, ending hours long SWAT standoff
- Manager accused woman of shoplifting; Turns out, she was pregnant with twins
- At least 150 students denied housing just 24 hours before classes start
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}