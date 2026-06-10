Suspected algae bloom on Lake Lanier prompts safety warning by riverkeeper

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Chattahoochee Riverkeeper said it is investigating a suspected algae bloom on Lake Lanier.
The suspected bloom was reported at a single cover on the Six Mile Embayment, according to the riverkeeper.
While the bloom appears isolated to a small area, CRK is warning the public to avoid it and not go near smelly, discolored water or green or blue scum.
Harmful algal blooms can get both people and pets sick through skin contact, ingestion and inhalation, so CRK says to keep your distance.
A photo shared by the riverkeeper showed what was believed to be the algal bloom on Sunday, showing thick green scum on the water.
You can learn more about harmful algal blooms here.
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