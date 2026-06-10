Firearms manufacturer investing $22 million in Georgia, bringing more than 100 new jobs

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a firearms manufacturer was bringing $22 million to Georgia for a new facility and more than 100 jobs with it.

Rideout Arsenal, a firearms designer and manufacturer, will bring a new manufacturing facility to Thomas County in south Georgia.

Kemp’s announcement said the company will bring their investment, and 120 jobs, to Georgia over the next several years.

In a statement, the governor attributed it to the state’s pro-business policies.

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“Georgia attracts job creators from all over the country and world because we work with them, not against them,” Kemp said. “Our state’s pro-business approach, skilled workforce, and enduring support for constitutional freedoms make us an ideal home for manufacturers like Rideout Arsenal, and we look forward to their success here in the No. 1 state for business.”

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The company’s founders said part of the move to bring a facility to Georgia was in response to recent legislation in Virginia that they’re concerned will affect their business.

“This relocation was not something we originally planned to pursue. The reality is that recent anti-gun legislation in Virginia created a significant uncertainty for our company and ultimately forced us to look for a state where we could continue operating, investing, and growing with confidence. We are excited to bring new jobs and manufacturing investment to Thomas County and are grateful for the warm welcome we have already received,” Travis and Kelsey Rideout, Founders of Rideout Arsenal, said.

Specifics on when facility construction will start was not immediately available.

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