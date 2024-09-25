Republican VP nominee, Sen. JD Vance postpones metro Atlanta visit because of Hurricane Helene

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Republican vice president nominee Senator J.D. Vance is postponing his visit to metro Atlanta later this week.

A spokesperson with former President Donald Trump’s campaign confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Vance’s visit will be rescheduled because of the incoming Hurricane Helene.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the storm will move across Georgia and into metro Atlanta and north Georgia late Thursday night and into Friday morning.

“The campaign in the affected states is monitoring to ensure the safety of our team and residents,” they said in a statement.

Vance was scheduled to host a Get Out the Vote in Flowery Branch on Thursday. There’s no word yet on when it will be rescheduled for.

Hurricane Helene officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to make landfall on Florida’s Big Bend on Thursday night.

Former President Trump was in the Peach State on Tuesday to speak to voters in Savannah about his plan to lower taxes for business owners and highlight the importance of buying American-made goods for the economy.

