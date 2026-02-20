Metro Atlanta Spanish teacher, soccer coach charged with child molestation

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County high school teacher and boys soccer coach has been charged with child molestation.

Felipe Esteban Nunez, a now former Spanish teacher and JV boys soccer coach at Chestatee High School, was arrested in Banks County last week.

Banks County investigators say that Nunez, 32, sexually assaulted a juvenile between 2018 and 2019.

The Hall County School District says they have no indication that any of its students were victims.

He was hired by the school district in September 2024.

Nunez was placed on leave after the district learned of the allegations and his arrest. He is no longer employed by the district.

He is charged with rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Nunez remains in the Banks County Jail without bond.

