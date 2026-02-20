Del Taco Georgia locations close

ATLANTA — All Georgia locations of Del Taco have recently closed, but it might not be a permanent goodbye.

There were several locations in the metro Atlanta, Columbus and Macon markets, including locations in Kennesaw, Tucker, Snellville, Lawrenceville, Smyrna, Douglasville, Calhoun, Dalton, Centerville, Fort Oglethorpe, Rome, Columbus and Phenix City.

But now, no Georgia Del Taco locations are listed on the company website.

The company responded to a Channel 2 Action News inquiry about the closures by saying the franchisee operating its Georgia locations is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings.

“This closure occurred without prior notice to Del Taco,” the statement said.

Del Taco said they “are actively exploring options to reopen these locations as soon as possible. Updates will be shared as plans are finalized.”

Here is the full statement from a public relations specialist representing Del Taco:

We were recently informed that the franchisee operating our Atlanta, Columbus and Macon, Georgia locations has closed all restaurants in these markets. This closure occurred without prior notice to Del Taco. The franchisee is currently undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, and we are actively exploring options to reopen these locations as soon as possible. Updates will be shared as plans are finalized.

