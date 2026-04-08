Metro Atlanta man threw perfume bottle at woman’s head, threw dog against wall during argument

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A metro Atlanta man is accused of potentially killing a dog and hurting a child after getting into an argument with his ex-girlfriend.

The Oakwood Police Department said Victor Lamar Scott faces charges of cruelty to animals and more for an incident on March 2 at a home on Harwood Road.

According to police, a woman called 911 to ask for help during a physical domestic dispute.

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The victim told police that Scott had possibly killed their dog and was pushing their son.

The woman said she had been in her daughter’s bedroom, asleep, when Scott entered the room and started yelling at her. The family dog was laying next to her on the bed at the time.

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While Scott yelled at the woman, he picked the dog up off the bed and “forcefully threw him against the wall.”

After hitting the wall, the woman said the dog fell to the floor and wasn’t moving.

Scott kept yelling at the woman, then threw a perfume bottle at her head and pushed her son against a wall multiple times as he tried to check on the family dog.

The woman said Scott then left and went to work.

Scott lived at the apartment the incident took place in with the woman and their three children, ages 10, 12 and 17.

Police said Scott faces charges for:

Cruelty to animals

Simple battery under the Georgia Family Violence Act

Simple assault against spouses, parents, step-parents or foster parents

Reckless conduct

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