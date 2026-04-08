Baby abandoned at daycare in metro Atlanta

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police need help identifying a baby they say was abandoned at a daycare on Tuesday.

Investigators said a boy under the age of one was dropped off around 7:24 a.m. at a daycare at 5085 Union Street.

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Police said a man dropped off the child in a white Toyota Corolla with an unknown tag. But none of the daycare workers recognized the baby.

The child weighs approximately 20 pounds and was wearing a white onesie, gray jacket, brown pants and blue socks. Police said the child can’t speak or walk.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Union City police at 770-306-6849.

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