Weather forces Delta flight from Atlanta to divert to Omaha

ATLANTA — Some nasty weather ended up forcing a Delta flight from Atlanta to divert to another airport.

Delta flight 2615 was supposed to go to Sioux Falls on Sunday evening, but was forced to land in Omaha.

“DL2615 from Atlanta to Sioux Falls diverted to Omaha due to weather, resulting in an overnight delay. Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize for their experience and delay in travel,” Delta said in a statement to Channel 2 Action News.

The airline said the flight ended up with an overnight delay, so a new flight had been scheduled for Monday to get the passengers to their final destination.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2026 Cox Media Group