Search continues for 4 people of interest in shooting that killed teen at Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are still looking for the four people they believe were involved in the Easter night shooting in Piedmont Park that killed one teenager.

It was not related to a festival that happened at the other end of the park that day.

Channel 2 Action News is working to gather more information about the shooting, and will have what we find out on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

In fact, that festival was over for more than an hour.

Newly released video from the Atlanta Police Department shows the crowd of people at an unpermitted and unsanctioned gathering at the park take off running once the shooting starts.

Police believe four people came to that gathering armed. They don’t know if they were looking for a specific person or what the motive was.

RELATED STORIES:

But when the shooting started, bullets hit two teenagers. Tianah Robinson, 16, died from a gunshot wound.

The mayor said the permitted festival followed all the rules and did everything right, but conceded maybe it’s time to reexamine the city’s own policy.

“The policy, we’ll be talking to the council about it to see if that’s enough. We’ll be talking to special events folks to see that’s the appropriate amount. Most of the time, APD encourages those event promoters, as well as the special events team and parks, to go beyond what it required,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

And the mayor pointed out that the festival did have much more security than was required.

©2026 Cox Media Group