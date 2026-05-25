Ground stop lifted at Atlanta Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Thunderstorms caused a temporary ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday.

The stop was lifted around 3:15 p.m.

The FAA said another ground stop or delay due to weather was possible.

DEVELOPING STORY: Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the storms LIVE on Channel 2 Action news starting at 3:00 p.m.

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