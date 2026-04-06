Weekend violence leaves 1 teen dead, several others injured in multiple shootings

ATLANTA — A violent weekend ended in several shootings involving teenagers.

A 16-year-old was killed at Piedmont Park on Saturday. The latest shooting happened during a large gathering in Southwest Atlanta, leaving four teens injured.

Currently, doctors are working to save a teenager’s life from the shooting in Southwest Atlanta. Three others are at Grady Memorial Hospital recovering from gunshot injuries.

Police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore during Channel 2 Action News This Morning that they found a small SUV on Peeples Street hit by gunfire.

Investigators said it was connected to the shooting on Sunday night at the West End.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers are working to find out what led to the violence.

This comes just 24 hours after there was a deadly shooting at Piedmont Park.

“We’ve heard things about a gathering. As far as age groups, we’re still trying to determine what exactly that was,” Lt. Christapher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department said.

Investigators said two teenagers were shot. Tianah Robinson, 16, died.

Another 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and survived.

“It was honestly scary to hear just how familiar and how close it is to where I live,” one witness said.

In both cases, investigators have yet to release any information on a suspect.

©2026 Cox Media Group