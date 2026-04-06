4 teens shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department says around 9 p.m. Sunday they responded to a multiple persons shot call along the 900 block of Sparks St SW. Once they arrived, officers found two teens who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital; one was critically injured.

APD says officers were later told that two more victims took themselves to Grady.

In total, there are four gunshot victims, ranging in age from 16, two 17-year-olds, and an 18-years- old.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

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