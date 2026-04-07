North Georgia mother jailed after threatening to kill her children in text to husband

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County mother is in jail after her husband said she threatened to kill her children.

Deputies said the husband of Yaneth Vasquez Lopez, 26, of Gainesville, went to a party on Saturday night with their two children.

The husband said he became worried when he got a text from her saying she was going to kill the children.

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Deputies began searching for Vasquez Lopez and found her car on East Main Street in Gainesville.

Along with her children, she had two other children with her who were related to her.

Vasquez Lopez was arrested for sending the threatening text. She remains in jail on an immigration hold.

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