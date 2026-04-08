Busy road near Lake Lanier to shut down for repairs

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A road closure might interrupt your spring break plans if you’re traveling to Lake Lanier Wednesday or Thursday.

Buford Dam Road will be closed both days from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a road repair and sealing project. The US Army Corps of Engineers says several parks in the work area will be closed as well.

Officials say that drivers should use Ga. 20 as an alternate route.

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Lake Lanier officials are also reminding visitors about the summer reaction season starting soon. The Army Corps of Engineers says it honors the USACE Annual pass, as well as the America the Beautiful Pass, for day use park and boat launch fees.

Here are the opening dates:

Bald Ridge Campground: March 6-Dec. 12

Belton Bridge: March 24-Sept. 22

Buford Dam Park: March 24-Sept. 22

Burton Mill Day Use: March 24-Sept. 22

Burton Mill Ramp: March 24-Sept. 22

Duckett Mill Campground: March 26-Nov. 11

Keith’s Bridge Day Use: March 24-Sept. 22

Keith’s Bridge Ramp: March 24-Sept. 22

Lanier Park: March 24-Sept. 22

Little Hall Day Use/Beach: March 24-Sept. 22

Long Hollow: March 24-Sept. 22

Long Hollow Ramp: March 24-Sept. 22

Robinson Ramp: March 24-Sept. 22

Sawnee Campground: March 5-Oct. 19

Thompson Bridge: March 24-Sept. 22

Toto Creek Day Use/Campground: Feb. 28-Oct. 31

All other ramps/camps open year round

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