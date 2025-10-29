Hall County school board shares updated cellphone policy plan for K-8 students

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Board of Education is reviewing a plan to ban cellphones and other electronic devices from K-8 classes.

The board discussed the new policies at Monday’s meeting, going over how they would implement new potential rules for electronic devices used by students while in school.

Board documents show that previous policy said that “students in Grades PreK-12 are encouraged to bring personal devices for instructional purposes.” Hall County schools were considered “Bring Your Own Technology environments.”

According to the documents reviewed by the board, Hall County is considering restrictions for phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds and other wireless communication devices, items that can record video, play games or accuses the internet during school hours on all levels.

However, K-8 students would also not be allowed to have the devices on field trips, pep rallies, guest speaking events and assemblies.

Grade 9-12 students would be able to have devices out in those instances.

As written, the district would have exceptions in place for use of personal electronic devices when students with an approved Individualized Education Plan require devices.

The policies are required to be drafted as a result of Georgia’s Distraction-Free Education Act.

If approved, Hall County would have the new policies in place and in effect for the 2026 school year, with the specifics to be included in the Hall County Code of Conduct.

