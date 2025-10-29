3 injured after suspected drunk driver crashes into ambulance head on

At least three people were injured after a driver crashed head-on into an ambulance. Investigators say the driver was under the influence.

The crash happened Tuesday around 7:37 p.m. on Mt. Zion Road in Newton County.

Georgia State Patrol said a driver in a Toyota Tacoma truck didn’t stay in his or her lane and hit a Central EMS ambulance head on.

Three people became trapped and had to be pulled from the vehicles. The ambulance driver is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say it appears that the Toyota driver had been drinking before the crash happened. They have not identified the driver or specify the charges he or she will be facing.

