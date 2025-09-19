Ex-SEC quarterback, GA native collapses at son’s football game

Flowery Branch native and former University of South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw is recovering after he collapsed this week.

His collapse happened while Shaw was coaching his son’s flag football team in Simpsonville, S.C. Paramedics took the 33-year-old to a nearby hospital. He is now stable.

“The Simpsonville Parks and Recreation Department and City of Simpsonville have Mr. Shaw and his family in our thoughts and prayers and wish Mr. Shaw a full and speedy recovery,” the city said.

Shaw played at Flowery Branch High School and received offers from multiple schools across the Southeast before he committed to South Carolina.

He finished his Gamecocks career with over 6,000 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. Shaw later played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

The Associated Press attributed to this report.

