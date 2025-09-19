Car crashes into rental car office during GSP chase

ATLANTA — A car crashed into the building of an AVIS car rental in downtown Atlanta following a chase.

Police confirmed to Channel 2’s Darryn Moore at the scene that the car was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol.

The driver lost control and crashed into the building on Courtland Street. You can see the front of the office is destroyed.

Georgia State Patrol has not commented on what led to the chase.

