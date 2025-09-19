4 shot at southeast Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after four people were shot on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Capitol Vanira Apartments on Hank Aaron Drive SE where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

A Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer are on their way to the scene. Get the latest details LIVE on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All four victims are alert, conscious and breathing. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police have not commented on possible motives or suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group