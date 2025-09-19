Shooting investigation blocks off entrance to South Fulton apartments

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton police have blocked off the entrance to an apartment complex for a shooting investigation.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is live outside the Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments on Washington Road. Gehlbach spotted at least 33 evidence markers along with shell casings scattered near the entrance.

Officers are also focusing the investigation on a car stopped three miles down the road in East Point.

