Hall County man charged with making child porn involving local kid under 5

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man is facing several child sex crime charges after investigators found child porn on his cell phone.

The sheriff’s office says they began investigating Trey Bryson, 24, in 2022. They say they have not been able to get access to his electronic devices until recently.

Investigators say that between June and September 2022, Bryson had at least six child porn images of children between the ages of 3 and 14 on his phone.

They say he used a social media app to share a video of a child between the ages of 8 and 10 engaged in sexual acts with an adult man.

He also produced three sexually explicit images of a local child between the ages of 3 and 5, investigators say. That victim has been identified and their family has been notified.

Bryson is currently being held at the Hall County Jail without bond. Investigators say they don’t expect more charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group