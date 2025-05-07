Teacher from metro Atlanta charged with threatening to shoot students, coworkers

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — A man from metro Atlanta who taught in a nearby county has been arrested and charged with threatening to shoot his students and coworkers.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Mason Garrett, 22 of Newton County, has been charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts.

Garrett is a teacher at Warren County High School.

Last month, a school resource officer requested the GBI investigate an incident from April 24 involving Garrett.

Investigators say Garrett threatened to shoot students and staff at the school. It’s unclear what led up to the threats.

Garrett was arrested and booked into the McDuffie County Jail. He has since bonded out.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out the Warren County School District for a statement.

