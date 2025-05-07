Man allegedly robbed woman at knifepoint on Atlanta Beltline trail

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of robbing a woman on a popular walking trail.

On April 27, just after 3 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to the area of Langhorn Street SW and Sells Avenue SW regarding a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who said she was approached by an unknown man while she was walking on the westside trail of the Beltline.

She said the man held her at knifepoint and then stole her purse.

She said the man ran away. The woman told police she did sustain injuries but did not require medical assistance.

Tipsters can remain anonmoyus by calling the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give your name or any identifying information for a reward of up to $5,000.

