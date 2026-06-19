Family of teen killed over vape says his death is a reminder of ‘unimaginable grief’ of gun violence

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Just week after celebrating the Sir Ethan Dupree Jones’ high school graduation, his family is planning his funeral.

Jones, 18, was shot and killed earlier this week when investigators say he met up with a group to buy a THC vape. Four other teenagers have been charged with his death.

He had just graduated from Hiram High School and was preparing to pursue a career in welding.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with high school students who were shaken by Jones’ death.

“It’s just really shocking... it’s just really insane,” Jackson Ledford said.

“There’s a pain in my heart right now,” Jaret Latham said.

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Investigators believe two of the four suspects fired shots.

After watching porch camera video of the shooting and using license plate readers, deputies found the suspects’ truck. Deputies arrested three of the four suspects at home, and found the fourth at another location.

“Their lives are ruined over a $30 vape,” Ledford said.

Jones’ family released a statement saying that they hope his death serves as a reminder that no argument should end with someone dying.

"Our family hopes that this tragedy serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence on families and communities. Far too many young lives are being cut short, and far too many families are left to endure unimaginable grief," they wrote in a statement.

The sheriff’s office says that all four suspects will be charged as adults.

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