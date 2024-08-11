Hall County man arrested after being found in possession of child sex abuse materials

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man has been arrested after deputies say he distributed multiple videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) earlier this year.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Blake Lawrence Edwards at his home Friday night without incident.

Edwards was wanted on a total of 108 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two for publishing two videos of CSAM across a peer-to-peer file sharing platform and 106 for possession of videos of CSAM on two external hard drives found at his residence.

Deputies became aware of Edwards being is possession of the videos after he shared two of the videos online in March. Officials executed search warrants for the residence on May 14, and seized multiple electronic devices, including the two hard drives where the videos were discovered.

While Edwards was in possession of the materials, deputies say there is no evidence any of the CSAM was created locally.

Edwards is being held in the Hall County jail.

