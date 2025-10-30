Hall County Board of Education to spend $1.4 million for new gym bleachers

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Board of Education approved more than $1 million in funding to replace gym bleachers at several schools in the district.
The funds were approved to replace bleachers at four high schools.
According to the board documents, bleachers will be replaced for $350,000 at each school, for a total of $1.4 million.
The schools getting new bleachers are:
- Chestatee High School
- East Hall High School
- Flowery Branch High School
- North Hall High School
The funding was approved at a meeting on Monday.
