Neighbors fight to protect ‘our little piece of Gwinnett County’ and win

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners voted four to one Tuesday night to deny plans for 80 homes on 28 acres along Moon Road near Loganville after organized homeowners attended the public hearing and spoke out against the project.

The developer wanted to rezone the property to build homes with a 2,200 square foot minimum in an area where neighbors pointed to existing homes averaging closer to 3,000 square feet.

“We ask that you help us protect our investment, that is, our homes and our quality of life and our little piece of Gwinnett County,” said Ronnie Pesserilo, a homeowner nearby.

Shane Lanham, an attorney representing the developer, argued the project would fit the area.

“We’re going to be able to provide a minimum of 2,200 square foot minimum for our community that meets or exceeds all those other subdivisions on Ozora Road,” he said.

However, the promise of larger homes couldn’t overcome concerns from neighbors who organized meeting after meeting.

“The mass density (of) smaller lots and smaller homes does not fit with the character of other homes in the immediate area,” said Pesserilo.

He raised that concern and presented traffic impact estimates showing an uptick in daily trips and worries about potential school overcrowding.

After the developer finished the bulk of the presentation, Commissioner Jasper Watkins offered a blunt assessment.

“You just missed the one and most important part of what you’ve been talking about, the community,” he said.

The same property faced a similar rezoning request last year that commissioners also denied.

Developers could still seek approval for future homes on the site with a plan that better matches the existing community character.

