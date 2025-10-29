Driver turns off headlights during 130 mph chase on I-85, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a police chase led to a crash on Interstate 85, Coweta County deputies said.

On Oct. 19, around 9:16 p.m., a Coweta County deputy spotted a white Dodge Charger traveling at 100 miles per hour on I-85 and tried to stop it, officials said.

Deputies said, driver sped up to over 130 mph, weaving through traffic and driving without headlights.

Another deputy joined in the chase after the Charger passed him speeding.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, John’quarious Jackson, 25, lost control of the car on the Exit 47 off-ramp and came to a stop in the grass median.

Jackson got out of the car with his hands up and was taken into custody.

Authorities said the car had no insurance and an unregistered Florida temporary tag.

Authorities confirmed Jackson had a felony warrant from Florida for drug possession.

After being cleared from the hospital, Jackson was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

He’s charged with the following:

Operating a vehicle without registration/valid tag

Fleeing/attempting to elude

Reckless driving

Speeding

No proof of insurance

Headlights required

Improper passing

