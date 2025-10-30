Gas leak causes road closure in Dunwoody, police say to avoid area

DUNWOODY, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire Rescue is responding to a residential gas leak on Magnolia Walk Circle.

The presence of emergency crews in the area has prompted the closure of a portion of Chamblee Dunwoody Road between Dunwoody Walk and Roberts Drive.

The Dunwoody Police Department is urging residents and visitors to avoid the area as work is underway.

According to the fire department, no one was reported as injured due to the leak.

