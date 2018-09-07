Golfers find woman's body in Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A woman’s body was found Friday morning near the shore of Lake Lanier on the south end of Hall County, officials said in a press release.
Deputies received a call about 10:45 a.m. after golfers discovered the body in water off one of the course fairways at Lake Lanier Islands, Hall County sheriff spokesman Derreck Booth said in the release. It was in the vicinity of Legacy and Villa lanes, according to the sheriff’s office.
A preliminary investigation indicates the body had not been in the water long, officials said. The woman, who has not been identified, is believed to be in her 50s and from the metro Atlanta area.
Her car was found parked in the same area. Her belongings, including her ID and phone, were in the car, Booth said. An employee at the resort noticed the woman’s car as early as 6 a.m. in the same spot.
Detectives said there is no indication of foul play. An autopsy is pending as the case remains under investigation, Booth said.
