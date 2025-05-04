EF1 tornado touched down over Hall County Friday

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that the storm Friday evening in Hall County contained an EF1 tornado.

The tornado’s winds reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

NWS said the tornado occurred around 6:55 p.m. and moved over the northern part of Lake Lanier, several miles north of Gainesville.

The tornado was on the ground for about nine minutes and traveled mainly over water between coves and bluffs.

Multiple large trees snapped or were uprooted.

No structural damage was reported.

