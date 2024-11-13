1 taken to hospital after early morning house fire in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A house fire in Hall County has left a resident without a place to live, at least for now.

According to the Hall County Fire Rescue Department, a fire broke out at a home on Ester Drive in Gainesville early Wednesday morning.

The HCFR said they responded to the split-level home around 3 a.m., where they found a heavy fire in the garage and main living area.

Crews put the fire out using hand line water hoses and an engine deck gun.

HCFR said the bulk of the fire was quickly extinguished. They searched the home and found one person, who was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

Firefighters also alerted the American Red Cross about the damage and the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

